Giants’ Malik Nabers practices for first time since concussion

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2024 at 6:19 am

ByJORDAN RAANAN

October 16, 2024, 1:09 PM

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers practiced Wednesday in a red noncontact jersey for the first time since suffering a concussion almost three weeks ago against the Dallas Cowboys.

Coach Brian Daboll said he was “optimistic” and hoping Nabers takes the next step Thursday. Nabers is still in the concussion protocol but seems to be trending toward a return Sunday when the Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

“Malik has made progress. Good progress where he’s able to come out here today and practice. He’ll have a red jersey,” Daboll said. “He passed some of the steps that he needed to do. He’s better, which is a good thing. We’ll see.”

Getting Nabers back would be a major boost to a Giants offense that scored seven points last week against the Cincinnati Bengals and lost standout left tackle Andrew Thomas to season-ending foot surgery. The Giants are giving third-year lineman Josh Ezeudu the first crack at replacing Thomas rather than shoehorning 2022 No. 7 pick Evan Neal into the lineup.

Nabers suffered the concussion in the fourth quarter Sept. 26 against the Cowboys, then missed his second straight game Sunday night when the Giants lost 17-7 to the Bengals.

He did some running on the side with trainers late last week but wasn’t able to advance far enough in the protocol to make the game. Nabers has made strides in the five days since the Giants’ last practice.

“He’s doing much better,” Daboll said.

Nabers, the No. 6 pick this year out of LSU, started his NFL career with a bang. He set numerous records while accumulating 35 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns through his first four games.

New York has injury problems on the defensive side as well. Star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (hip) and edge rusher Brian Burns (groin) did not practice Wednesday, and outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) was placed on injured reserve last week.

Daboll considers Lawrence and Burns day-to-day.

Go Back