October 16, 2024, 2:49 PM

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed has a meniscus injury and could potentially go on injured reserve, according to coach Dennis Allen.

A source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Shaheed’s surgery will take place on Thursday in Los Angeles and is expected to determine whether Shaheed will be sidelined for multiple weeks or the rest of the season.

“It’s something with the meniscus,” Allen said. “I think there’s a couple of different options, and so I think that’s what we’re trying to determine right now. There’s a chance [for injured reserve], certainly.”

New Orleans will be without its top two wideouts for Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos and former Saints coach Sean Payton as wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) also will miss the game. Tight end Taysom Hill (rib), meanwhile, is considered doubtful.

“Pain and functionality. I think he’s probably doubtful for this week, but I’m hopeful for the following week,” Allen said of Hill.

The Broncos, meanwhile, will be without their top cornerback for the game at New Orleans as Pat Surtain II was ruled out with a concussion.

Shaheed leads the Saints this season with 349 receiving yards and three touchdown receptions, and Olave leads the team with 23 receptions and is second on the team with 280 receiving yards.

New Orleans had 17 players on the injury report this week ahead of Thursday’s game. Starting quarterback Derek Carr (oblique) is doubtful; starting center Erik McCoy is on IR; guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) has missed several games; and starting linebacker Pete Werner has missed two games.

“I think injuries are a challenge in any week, but especially when you’re talking about a short week when you’re trying to get guys back and ready to go,” Allen said.

