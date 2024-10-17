US military strikes Houthi targets in Yemen

Posted/updated on: October 17, 2024 at 5:50 am

(WASHINGTON) -- The U.S. military has struck Houthi weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, U.S. officials told ABC News.

"U.S. Central Command forces conducted multiple airstrikes on numerous Iran-backed Houthi weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," a U.S. defense official said.

The defense official said the weapons were used to "target military and civilian vessels navigating international waters throughout the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden."

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that B-2 strategic stealth bombers were used in the strikes against "five hardened underground weapons storage locations in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen."

His statement also hinted that using such significant aircraft for the job was meant to send a signal to other bad actors in the region.

"The employment of U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers demonstrate U.S. global strike capabilities to take action against these targets when necessary, anytime, anywhere," it said.

Austin's statement also boasted of the military's "ability to target facilities that our adversaries seek to keep out of reach, no matter how deeply buried underground, hardened, or fortified."

U.S. Central Command said in a statement: "These actions were taken to degrade the Houthi's capability to continue their reckless and unlawful attacks on international commercial shipping."

Early assessments indicate no civilian casualties, according to CENTCOM.

