Amid ongoing Helene recovery, early voting set to begin in North Carolina

(RALEIGH, N.C.) -- As North Carolinians continue to recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, early voting begins Thursday in the critical swing state.

State election officials expect a majority of North Carolina voters to cast their ballot in-person over the next two weeks, with early voting concluding on Nov. 2.

More than 400 early voting sites are in operation across the state's 100 counties.

"To have almost all early voting sites open after such a devastating storm is an effort all North Carolinians should be proud of," North Carolina State Board of Elections executive director Karen Brinson Bell said Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris remain neck-and-neck in the critical swing state, with Trump holding a 0.4% lead over Harris in 538's polling average for the state.

Both candidates have visited North Carolina since the remnants of Hurricane Helene brought deadly floods to the state, where 95 people died and 92 remain missing. Trump has repeatedly made false claims about the federal response to the disaster, claiming that the state would be deprived of emergency aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency because of undocumented immigrants.

"They got hit with a very bad hurricane, especially North Carolina and parts of Georgia. But North Carolina really got hit. I'll tell you what, those people should never vote for a Democrat, because they held back aid," Trump said during an interview last week.

While visiting a church in Greenville, North Carolina, on Sunday, Harris stopped short of naming Trump while criticizing the spread of disinformation about the relief efforts in the state.

"Right now, fellow Americans are experiencing some of the most difficult moments in their lives," Harris said. "Yet instead of offering hope, there are those who are channeling people's tragedies and sorrows into grievance and hatred, and one may ask why, and I think, sadly, frankly, the motives are quite transparent: to gain some advantage for themselves, to play politics with other people's heartbreak."

With recovery efforts ongoing, election officials have expressed optimism about the state's early voting plans. In the 25 western counties included in the federal disaster declaration, 76 early voting sites have been confirmed -- four fewer than originally planned.

"We lost just a few despite the extensive damage, loss of power, water, internet and phone service, and the washing out of roads throughout the region," said Brinson Bell.

In past presidential elections, the majority of the state's voters have cast their ballot during early in-person voting, with 65% using that method in 2020 and 62% in 2016. Election officials expect a similar portion of voters to vote early in person, and have enacted a series of measures to improve voting access in the counties hardest hit by Helene.

Voters in the impacted counties can drop off their absentee ballot at any early voting site throughout the state, and the state plans to deploy "multipartisan assistance teams" that can assist with absentee voting at disaster shelters.

This will also be the first presidential election where voters will need to provide photo identification to vote, after lawsuits delayed implementation of the state's controversial voter ID law following its passage in 2018. Voters can provide a drivers' license, student ID, or passport to vote, though exceptions are permitted in the case of natural disasters.

The only county to offer fewer early voting sites is hard-hit Buncombe County, whose officials opted to reduce their number of sites from 14 to 10 because of the ongoing emergency response.

"Our office has been preparing for the 2024 election for years, but we certainly didn't expect this," said Buncombe County director of election services Corinne Duncan.

