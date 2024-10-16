Jones seems to threaten radio hosts’ after getting mad over questions

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2024 at 12:02 pm

Dallas – Sportsnaut reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly threatened the jobs of radio hosts during a contentious interview on Tuesday morning. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones grew frustrated and irritated by the questions he was facing about Mike McCarthy and the lack of moves the Cowboys made in the offseason. Following Sunday’s embarrassing 47-9 loss to the Detroit Lions at home, many fans were calling for McCarthy to be fired as the Cowboys fell to 3-3 on the season. Jones has only made one coaching move during the season, when he fired Wade Phillips in 2010 and installed Jason Garrett as head coach. The Cowboys owner said that won’t be happening this time around. “I won’t be making any others during the season,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

“We were 1-7 at that time — 1-7. I think as I recall, we had gotten beat the week before by about the same score – we were on the road, not at home – but about the exact score that we got beat Sunday. We got beat and so I made the change, and we had one win. Little bit of difference there, man.” Jones stated that making a head coaching change midseason usually doesn’t go over well. “They aren’t good, and they usually are ineffective and they just aren’t good,” Jones explained. “They’ve got to be — at that particular time (in 2010), I did think it was the thing to do. I think it did produce a positive effect, but we’ll never know, will we? “All Wade did was move over to Denver, he didn’t become the head coach, he became the defensive coordinator. And it was one of the few times in my 35 years in the NFL that I heard throughout the league that the one coach was responsible for them having the team (they did), and that was Wade Phillips running the defense for Denver when they won the Super Bowl.” It’s been a struggle for the Cowboys in the first six weeks of the season. After being one of the best teams on both sides of the ball in 2023, Dallas now ranks 25th in defense in total yards and 30th on offense in points per game (21). Quarterback Dak Prescott has thrown eight touchdowns and six interceptions on the season. The team has also been dealing with significant injuries to Micah Parsons, Demarcus Lawrence, and Daron Bland. When asked about why he didn’t make more offseason moves to improve the team, Jones grew agitated and seemingly threatened the radio hosts’ jobs. “This is not your job. Your job isn’t to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I’m sorry that I did it. That’s not your job. I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions. I’m not kidding,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “You’re not going to figure it out what the team is doing right or wrong. If you are, or any five or 10 like you, you need to come to this (NFL) meeting I’m going to today with 32 teams here, you’re geniuses.”

