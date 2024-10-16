Today is Wednesday October 16, 2024
ktbb logo


Jimmy Carter casts ballot in 2024 election

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2024 at 11:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

(ATLANTA) Former President Jimmy Carter has voted in the 2024 election, the Carter Center confirmed Wednesday.

Carter, the oldest living president, voted by mail on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Carter Center.

Jason Carter, the former president's grandson, told ABC News earlier this week that the former president planned on voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in the "next couple of days."

"It's going to be the next couple days; the absentee ballots have gone out," Jason Carter said.

Carter recently celebrated his 100th birthday. As he neared the milestone, his family said he was trying to live until he could vote for Harris.

Carter entered hospice care in early 2023 amid health challenges. Last year, he made a rare public appearance when he attended a memorial service for his late wife, Rosalynn Carter.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to report the news of Carter's vote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC