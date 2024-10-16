Today is Wednesday October 16, 2024
Fellow Republicans urge Abbott to pardon Robert Roberson

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2024 at 11:31 am
HOUSTON – The Houston Chronicle reports a GOP megadonor and close ally of Gov. Greg Abbott is working with an unusual bipartisan coalition to call for clemency in the case of Robert Roberson, who is scheduled to be executed on Thursday in the death of his 2-year-old daughter. “I felt like God was pushing me and telling me that I needed to get involved in this case,” said Doug Deason, who advised the Trump administration on criminal justice issues and has been a crucial voice among Texas Republicans who oppose the death penalty and support other reform measures. “I’ve taken it very very seriously, I’ve done everything that I possibly can.” Texas lawmakers will also be holding a hearing at the Capitol on Wednesday to highlight Roberson’s case and other issues related to convictions based on“junk science.” That term is often used to refer to the diagnosis of “shaken baby syndrome” that was the basis for Roberson’s capital murder conviction in Anderson County back in 2002.

“This was a pretty clear case where Robert Roberson did not have due process,” said Lacey Hull, a Republican state representative from Houston, during an appearance on CNN this morning. “Texans deserve to know that our justice system is fair … and we cannot say that right now.” Abbott did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A slew of new scientific evidence and medical experts say that Roberson is not responsible for his daughter’s death. Similar claims of “shaken baby syndrome” made by prosecutors in child death cases have been discredited across the country. But Texas judges have so far denied all of Roberson’s legal appeals, and since he is set to die in just two days, a pardon or a commutation of his sentence by Abbott is his best chance. In an interview, Deason told the Chronicle he has been talking directly with Abbott’s general counsel, James Sullivan, and two other Abbott staff members in recent weeks. The bestselling author John Grisham, who has written about the Roberson case, is also a part of those conversations along with Roberson’s legal team, Deason said.



