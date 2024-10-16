Today is Wednesday October 16, 2024
Officers stop woman from jumping off bridge

Posted/updated on: October 16, 2024 at 11:21 am
NACOGDOCHES – Officers stop woman from jumping off bridgeOur news partners at KETK report that two East Texas police officers are being recognized for their bravery after disregarding risk to stop a woman from jumping off a Nacogdoches bridge. According to the Nacogdoches Police Department, officers were called shortly before 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 27 to a bridge on W. Austin Street where a woman was threatening to jump. Nacogdoches Police Officer Seth Stover was the first person to get there and the department said he immediately began talking to the distraught woman. Afterwards, Officer Chris Snider arrived and also attempted to convince the woman to get on their side of the guardrail. Although the officers tried their best to talk the woman off the ledge, it seemed like the woman was ready to jump, the police department said. Stover and Snider then prevented the woman from jumping by pulling her over the guardrail and disregarding the risk to their own safety. “We commend these officers for their selfless actions in saving someone experiencing a mental health crisis,” Nacogdoches PD officials said. “Their exceptional efforts undoubtedly saved the life of the woman that day.”



