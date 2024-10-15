19-year-old suspected of burglaries across Marshall

MARSHALL – Our news partners at KETK report that a 19-year-old accused of committing burglaries across the City of Marshall is now behind bars. According to the Marshall Police Department, Stanislav Nathan Mironyuk, 19 of Marshall, was arrested Friday morning after officers responded to a building on E. Burleson Street for an alarm call. When police arrived to the building at around 4:40 a.m., they reportedly found a man in a mask, identified as Mironyuk. Police also found items linking Mironyuk to a burglary, a bag of tools commonly used in burglaries and mail from different addresses, the police department said.

Marshall PD said after an investigation, Mironyuk was arrested and charged with burglary of a building, theft of mail and unlawful use of criminal instruments.

Mironyuk is currently being held at the Harrison County Jail on a combined $13,500 bond.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

“We’re proud of our officers for their quick and vigilant response and thorough investigation, which led to the apprehension of this suspect,” said Cliff Carruth, Chief of the Marshall Police Department. “This is an important reminder of the value of building alarms and vigilant citizens in helping prevent crime.”

