Oklahoma State coach Gundy injures eye after run-in on ranch

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2024 at 5:08 am

ByELI LEDERMAN

October 14, 2024, 6:49 PM

On the heels of three straight losses, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy took another hit during the Cowboys’ bye week, suffering an unusual eye injury that forced him to move his weekly, in-person news conference to Zoom on Monday morning.

“Well, I had a little run-in with my cattle over the weekend,” Gundy told reporters. “I guess they’ve been watching us play and I got headbutted. So I’ve got a bad eye that I didn’t think would be particularly enjoyable for people when they were looking at my pretty face in a live interview.

“More importantly, it’s full of blood, and I get dizzy. So it’s not easy to be upright and be in a normal function. But other than that, I’m doing great.”

Gundy, in his 20th season in charge of Oklahoma State, is expected to coach the Cowboys when they visit No. 13 BYU on Friday. However, further details on the injury and how they might impact Gundy in his duties for the 9:15 p.m. ET kickoff in Provo, Utah, are not yet clear.

“It should get better every day,” Gundy said. “Hopefully it’ll get a little better. But I’m fine. I’m working the same hours. I mean, it’s no big deal. I just didn’t think it was very appealing.”

Gundy and the Cowboys head to unbeaten BYU in Week 8 reeling from three straight losses that have taken the air out of the Big 12 and College Football Playoff aspirations Oklahoma State carried into the regular season.

After a 3-0 start this fall, the Cowboys now sit at 3-3 following consecutive defeats to Utah, Kansas State and West Virginia and 0-3 in conference play for the first time since 2005.

Oklahoma State opened as a nine-point road underdog at BYU.

Go Back