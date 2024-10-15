Abbott declares disaster for 27 East Texas counties

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2024 at 3:35 am

TYLER – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for many counties across the state including several in East Texas due to the current risk for wildfires.

The declaration was issued by Governor Abbott on Thursday. You can find the list of counties, including the 27 East Texas counties bolded, on our news partner KETK’s website or by clicking here.

Abbott also directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate more emergency response resources to support firefighters working on wildfires across the state.

“As the state continues to experience a hot and dry October, Texas is deploying firefighting resources to support local communities at an elevated risk for wildfires,” said Abbott. “Texans should take precautions, heed the guidance of state and local officials, and limit activities that can cause a spark. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management and local emergency management personnel for their work as we continue to prepare for potential wildfire activity across North and East Texas.”

According to a press release from the governor’s office, more than 2,200 acres of Texas land has been burned by more than 80 wildfires this week.

To stay up to date on any wildfires burning across the state, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service online. For wildfire safety tips visit, Texas Ready online.

