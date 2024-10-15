Longview woman sentenced to 9 years for manslaughter

Posted/updated on: October 15, 2024 at 3:34 am

LONGVIEW – According to our news partner KETK, a Longview woman who was on trial for murder in a 2021 fatal shooting case has been sentenced to nine years in state prison after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Tolla McNeely, 43 of Longview, was initially arrested for murder in connection to the death of Jose Manuel Delarosa, 40 of Henderson, in 2021. At the time, Longview PD reported that McNeely shot Delarosa while they were arguing in a car parked at 110 Triple Creek in Longview.

Delarosa was then taken to a local hospital where he died. The murder charge against her was dismissed and she will now serve up to 9 years in state prison for manslaughter.

KETK spoke with David E. Moore, McNeely’s attorney, and he said that she was able to plead down to manslaughter instead of the murder charge against her because of “extenuating circumstances” in the case.

