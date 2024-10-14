Today is Monday October 14, 2024
Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are joining a Neil Diamond tribute band … onscreen

October 14, 2024
Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson are both singers, as well as actors, and they'll be able to show off both talents in an upcoming movie inspired by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Neil Diamond.

The two are co-starring in a new film called Song Sung Blue, after Diamond's 1972 hit of the same name. They will play struggling musicians who form a Neil Diamond tribute band, proving that, according to a press release, "it's never too late to find love and follow your dreams."  

The movie is based on the 2008 documentary of the same name, about a real-life Neil Diamond impersonator who married a Patsy Cline impersonator.

This won't be the first time that a Neil Diamond tribute band has been the subject of a film. The 2001 movie Saving Silverman was about childhood best friends, played by Jason Biggs, Steve Zahn and Jack Black, who honor the singer with a tribute band called Diamonds in the Rough. Diamond has a cameo in that film.

