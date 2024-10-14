Longview Police search for missing woman

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2024 at 4:31 pm

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department have issued a missing person alert for a 27-year-old woman. According to our news partner KETK, missing is Allison Thomas. She is described as 5 foot and 2 inches tall, around 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Allison was reportedly last seen wearing a black top and jean shorts. She also has a tattoo of a red and blue feather on her upper left arm.

Allison was last seen around East Marshall Avenue, near Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1199.

