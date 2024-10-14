Today is Monday October 14, 2024
ktbb logo


Three juveniles face riot charges at Arkansas behavioral hospital

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2024 at 2:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — Three teen-aged boys have been arrested after a group of juveniles were accused of taking over a section of a hospital in Texarkana, authorities said.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded Sunday to an emergency call from the Riverview Behavioral Hospital where several patients, described as unruly, had begun a riot and taken over a part of the facility.

“Dispatch was advised the patients had gained control of a piece of metal and were using it to break out interior windows in an apparent effort to escape the facility,” the department said in a news release.

When several officers from the TAPD and other agencies arrived, they found that several staff members were trapped inside a nurse’s station, surrounded by the unruly patients, police said.

After developing a plan to evacuate the staff and secure the patients, officers wearing riot gear entered the facility and were able to “successfully separate all parties involved and de-escalate the situation without any major injuries to the patients, staff or officers,” police said.

A 17-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys were arrested and now face a charge of inciting a riot. They were transported to a juvenile detention facility while the other juveniles involved were remanded back into custody of the hospital, police said.

TAPD Capt. Zach White told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that about 25 juvenile patients were involved in the disruption.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC