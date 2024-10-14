Today is Monday October 14, 2024
ktbb logo


Director Alex Proyas dings Elon Musk for swiping his futuristic designs from ‘I, Robot’

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2024 at 1:09 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Thursday Elon Musk debuted the latest advancements from his company Tesla, including its bipedal and apparently AI-enhanced Optimus Robot, along with a Robovan and a Robotaxi, both of which are self-driving.

However, some noted the sleek tech bore more than a passing resemblance to stuff seen in the 2004 Will Smith hit I, Robot — and one of those was its director, Alex Proyas

Next to pictures of Tesla's bipedal bot and the vehicles, Proyas posted stills from the film, including its slender humanoid robots.

He wrote, "Hey Elon, Can I have my designs back please?"

While the robots aren't exact copies, the Robovan looks strikingly similar to a robot transport in the movie.

Chances are Elon was well aware of the designs in the film — the event was called "We Robot."

Let's just hope Elon's bots don't go into revolution mode as they did in the film.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC