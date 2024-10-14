Crime spree targets unlocked vehicles in East Texas

Posted/updated on: October 14, 2024 at 11:54 am

HOPKINS COUNTY – An organized criminal group took items including firearms and tools from several unlocked vehicles Monday morning. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said the burglars are likely the same people who committed crime sprees in other counties. According to the sheriff’s office, footage uncovered by investigators shows unknown people as they burglarized vehicles on Monday in the southern part of Hopkins County. “Additionally, we have discovered that this is likely the same criminal organization that has committed similar crime sprees in multiple counties to the south of Hopkins County,” the sheriff’s office said. 100 miles south of Hopkins County, Rusk County authorities faced a similar issue in mid-September.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office also sought the public’s help to identify the burglars as they compiled several reports and a suspect vehicle described as a white Ford.

Shortly afterward, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the neighbor county of Hopkins, reported that firearms were taken from unlocked vehicles.

Wood County officials said several vehicles were burglarized near FM 17 and CR 1600 as well as in Van Zandt County. During that investigation, the Wood County Sheriff’s office said the suspect vehicle appeared to be a Ford.

It hasn’t just been in Hopkins, Rusk, Wood and Van Zandt counties as the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office told KETK they too have seen a rise in car burglaries.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said they are actively investigating and if anyone has information on the crime sprees or any other crime they are encouraged to call 903-438-4040.

“As always, please keep your vehicles and doors locked,” the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said. “This organized criminal group and others routinely steal items only from unlocked vehicles.”

