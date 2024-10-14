Today is Monday October 14, 2024
Road repair underway this week in Tyler’s medical district

Road repair underway this week in Tyler’s medical districtTYLER — The City of Tyler said that street repairs on East Dawson Street will block the west entrance of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital’s Dawson parking garage this week. According to our news partner KETK, East Dawson Street to Clinic Drive will be closed from Monday, Oct. 14 to Friday, Oct. 18. The city of Tyler said to use South Fleishel Avenue to get to the emergency room entrance or the parking garage.



