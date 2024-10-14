Today is Monday October 14, 2024
Family displaced, units damaged in apartment fire

Family displaced, units damaged in apartment fireTYLER – Tyler Fire Marshal Joey Hooton confirmed that one family was displaced after a one-alarm fire at the River Oaks Apartments in Tyler on Saturday. The fire was eventually put out and law enforcement has cleared the scene. Officials from the Tyler Fire Marshall’s Office and the Tyler Police Department responded to the scene in the 4400 block of Troup Highway at around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to our news partner KETK, the cause of the fire is currently unknown but looks like it started in a closet before it ended up leaving eight units with smoke damage and displacing one family.



