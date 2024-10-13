Today is Sunday October 13, 2024
Firefighters responding to 50-acre wildfire south of Marshall

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2024 at 4:25 pm
Firefighters responding to 50-acre wildfire south of MarshallHALLSVILLE – The West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department said that firefighters are responding to a 50-acre wildfire burning near FM 2625 on Sunday.

According to our news partner KETK, the Hallsville Fire Department and Emergency Services Districts 3 and 4 are at the scene off of FM 2625 near Cave Springs Road and they’re asking the public to avoid the area while they work. The Texas A&M Forest Service said the fire was 50 acres in size and 20% contained as of 3:23 p.m. on Sunday. Harrison County Judge Chad Sims issued a county-wide burn ban on Oct. 9.



