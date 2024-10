Breaking News: Man with loaded gun arrested at checkpoint near Donald Trump’s weekend rally in Southern California

Posted/updated on: October 13, 2024 at 4:22 pm

Breaking News: Man with loaded gun arrested at checkpoint near Donald Trump’s weekend rally in Southern California – Authorities say a Nevada man with a shotgun and a loaded handgun in his vehicle was arrested at a security checkpoint outside Donald Trump’s rally Saturday night in the Southern California desert. Full Story

Go Back