North Carolina wide receiver Tylee Craft died Saturday morning after a lengthy battle with cancer, the school announced.

Craft, 23, of Sumter, South Carolina, was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer on March 14, 2022. The UNC community had rallied behind him with the #TyleeStrong hashtag since his diagnosis. He had undergone numerous treatments, but the cancer spread through his body and brain. Still, he had enrolled in graduate courses toward a master’s degree in applied professional studies and graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science/sports administration.

UNC had honored Craft during Saturday’s football game against Georgia Tech. It also happened to be the team’s annual Cancer Awareness Game. Friends and family members wearing shirts bearing Craft’s name and number were recognized during an on-field ceremony.

Wide receiver J.J. Jones wore Craft’s jersey with his No. 13 and last name during the game. Additionally, the UNC men’s basketball team wore shirts bearing Craft’s name and number for its intrasquad scrimmage at the Smith Center following the football game, and had a pre-scrimmage moment of silence in Craft’s honor.

“This young man fought so hard for his two and a half years,” UNC football coach Mack Brown said. “The doctors told us he outlived what he should’ve. And he did it with the spirit, he did it with a smile on his face, he didn’t miss a meeting, he didn’t miss practice, he coached these other incredible young people.”

Brown told reporters he didn’t learn of Craft’s death until after the game but sensed something had happened after sharing an emotional hug with Craft’s mother at the end of the first quarter.

“I think the family feels the love and they’ll continue to feel the love,” Brown said. “What we’ve got to do is be strong, and pray for strength for us as leaders, to help these guys on the field and off the field. … So more than ever before I have got to step up and be stronger for them and make sure that I can help them manage the stuff and move forward in their lives.”

Craft had been struggling with debilitating back pain, so UNC’s athletic training staff took him to the hospital in 2022 for more testing to determine the cause of it. That’s when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma. He immediately began an aggressive treatment of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

According to UNC, when Craft was diagnosed, his family said doctors told them he was just weeks away from dying.

In 2022, Craft was recognized with the Disney Spirit Award, presented annually to college football’s most inspirational individual or team. He was also one of five college athletes named to the Uplifting Athletes Rare Disease Champion Team that year.

