Today is Saturday October 12, 2024
Qualon Jones’s 2 third-quarter TDs carry Stephen F. Austin past Lamar, 27-20

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2024 at 11:28 pm
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Qualon Jones ran for 119 yards and his two second-half touchdowns carried Stephen F. Austin to a 27-20 Southland Conference win over Lamar on Saturday.

The Lumberjacks (4-2, 2-1) never trailed and took the lead after Sam Vidlak hit Kylon Harris with a 36-yard touchdown pass on the game’s opening drive. Chris Campos connected on field goals from 31 and 25 yards out to take a 13-7 halftime lead.

Jones sandwiched touchdown runs of 13 and 10 yards around Lamar’s Robert Coleman-to-Sevonne Rhea 80-yard touchdown. The Cardinals (3-3, 0-1) got a 2-yard touchdown run by Jakolby Longino in the fourth quarter to set the final margin.

Vidlak completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 329 yards to lead Stephen F. Austin. Harris caught 10 passes for 106 yards and Blaine Green pulled in seven for 103.

Coleman was 22-of-41 passing for 279 yards with an interception for Lamar. Rhea had six catches for 166 yards.

