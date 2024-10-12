Today is Saturday October 12, 2024
Warner throws TD pass to Matt Sykes with 4 seconds left, Rice beats UTSA 29-27

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2024 at 11:27 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — E.J. Warner completed 25 of 39 for 347 yards passing with two touchdowns, including a 1 8-yard scoring strike to Matt Sykes with 4 seconds left, and ran for a 5-yard TD to help Rice beat UTSA 29-27 Saturday night and snap a three-game skid.

Owen McCown threw two of his three touchdown passes in the final 6 minutes for UTSA: a 6-yarder to Devin McCuin with 5:40 remaining and a 38-yarder to Houston Thomas that gave the Roadrunners a 27-23 lead with 2:06 to play. But Quinton Jackson returned the ensuing kickoff 30 yards and Rice (2-4, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) followed with an eight-play, 65-yard drive — overcoming an offensive pass interference penalty made it second-and-25 from the UTSA 32 — that culminated when Sykes made a phenomenal catch in the back of the end zone to cap the scoring.

Dean Connors ran up the left seam, caught a pass from Warner around the 40 and stumbled near midfield before he raced to the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown early in the third quarter and scored on an 8-yard run that gave the Owls a 23-13 lead with about 8 minutes left. The senior running back had a career-high 105 yards receiving. Sykes finished seven receptions for 85 yards.

McCown was 27-of-42 passing for 260 yards and added a game-high 59 yards rushing on nine carries for UTSA (2-4, 0-2).

