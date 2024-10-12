Athens man arrested for animal curelty, 4 dogs found dead

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2024 at 2:12 pm

ATHENS, Texas – Our news partner KETK reports that Jerry Fontenot, 59 of Athens, was arrested at his residence for four counts of animal cruelty causing death, 12 counts of animal cruelty and two counts of cruelty to a livestock animal. Deputies arrived at Fontenot’s home they found four dead dogs still in chains, 12 other dogs in bad health along with a pig and a donkey. He’s being held at the Henderson County Jail on a total bond of $26,000.

