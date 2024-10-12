Today is Saturday October 12, 2024
ktbb logo


Shooting near State Fair of Texas leaves one injured

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2024 at 8:19 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS – A Thursday drive-by shooting of a man who left the State Fair of Texas has left him injured. Dallas police said the victim and his friends got into a fight with another group of people. As they were leaving, a car drove by them, and someone in the car opened fire. One man suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle and was grazed in the head. The suspects fled the scene and remain at large. No description was released of the shooter or the car that was involved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC