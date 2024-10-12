Today is Saturday October 12, 2024
Longview arrests and search reveals fentanyl and guns

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2024 at 8:19 am
Longview arrests and search reveals fentanyl and gunsLONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department announced that 2 people were arrested after a search found multiple kinds of drugs and firearms. According to our news partners at KETK, Longview SWAT and the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit found fentanyl pills, ecstasy, cocaine, marijuana and two firearms while executing a warrant. Demichael Johnson, 33 of Longview, and Shadiamond Chaseberry, 32 of Longview, were arrested and taken to the Gregg County Jail without incident. Johnson was charged with two counts of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm and his bond was set at $154,500. Chaseberry was charged with possession of marijuana with a bond set at $1,000.



