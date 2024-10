Fatal multi-vehicle crash near Chapel Hill High School

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2024 at 8:19 am

TYLER – Our news partner KETK reports that a fatal two-vehicle wreck occurred Friday afternoon on Highway 64 near Chapel Hill High School. Smith County Public Information Officer Larry Christian said at around 4:18 p.m. deputies responded to a crash on Highway 64 near County Road 289. Roads were blocked well into Friday evening and an investigation is pending.

