NFL-NFLPA: Bills’ Allen was properly evaluated for concussion

Posted/updated on: October 12, 2024 at 6:15 am

ByALAINA GETZENBERG

October 11, 2024, 4:19 PM

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NFL and NFLPA found that the steps required by the concussion protocol were correctly followed in evaluating and clearing Bills quarterback Josh Allen during Buffalo’s 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

“The NFL and NFLPA have reviewed the reports from the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant and Booth Spotters and those reports confirm that the steps required by the concussion protocol were followed in the evaluation and clearance of Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen in last Sunday’s game,” the sides said in a statement. “The protocol has been jointly developed and is jointly administered by the NFL and NFLPA. Under that program the parties jointly identify, retain and train the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultants and Booth Spotters.”

The NFL and NFLPA reviewed video of the play and agreed that Allen did not lose consciousness, the same conclusion made by the neurotrauma consultants, booth spotters and team medical staff.

With just over six minutes left in the game, on third-and-8 from the Buffalo 42-yard line, Allen ran to his right to try to get a pass downfield to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. As Allen threw, he was tackled around the legs by defensive tackle Mario Edwards, while linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair flew over top of the quarterback and Allen’s head bounced off the turf.

The quarterback was attended to by athletic trainers on the field before walking off to the bench. A punt and four Texans offensive plays followed while Allen was brought to the medical tent and evaluated. The Bills then recovered the ball and Allen missed one offensive snap before being cleared.

Allen said after the game that he took a “big shot to the chest and rolled my ankle there. They flagged me for hitting my head, but felt good enough to go back in the game.”

Players who receive an in-game evaluation are monitored throughout the rest of the game by the medical experts and have a follow-up evaluation conducted by a member of the club medical staff the next day.

“I obviously went into the tent. I can only control what I can control,” Allen said Wednesday. “What we talked about there, they deemed me cleared to play, and that’s what happened. That’s as deep as I’ll get into it.”

In addition to a left hand injury he suffered in Week 1, Allen is also on the injury report this week with an ankle issue but has been a full participant in practice. The Bills play the Jets on Monday night.

