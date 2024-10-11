Smith County burn ban update

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2024 at 1:35 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Since issuing a burn ban on Tuesday, Smith County officials have given out four citations and several warnings for burning. As of Friday, October 11, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Smith County was at 719. The KBDI ranges from 0 to 800 and is used to determine forest fire potential. “The potential for fire to spread easily will remain until we receive significant rainfall,” Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said. For the next seven days, there is very little chance of rain and low humidity, increasing the fire danger even more.

“The Fire Marshal’s Office would like to thank Smith County residents for understanding the potential fire danger conditions and choosing not to burn during this burn ban,” he said.

The Commissioners Court issued an “Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning” on Tuesday, October 8. It is in effect for 90 days, unless conditions improve, and the Commissioners Court approves terminating the order early.

Fireworks, fire pits or any form of outdoor burning is prohibited.

There are exceptions to the burn ban. People are still allowed to cook food in a grill or smoker that contains all open flames and have enclosed lids. Professional welding operations are allowed but all welders must notify and register with the Fire Marshal’s Office before welding outside and follow specific guidelines.

The order also does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, such as firefighter training; public utility, Texas Department of Transportation operations, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting agricultural crops; or some prescribed burns.

A violation of the burn ban is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.

For more information, please call the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-590-2655 or visit http://www.smith-county.com and click on the banner at the top of the homepage.

