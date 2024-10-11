Today is Friday October 11, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ sets another record

Posted/updated on: October 11, 2024 at 10:40 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Marvel Studios

Deadpool & Wolverine has set another record: The Marvel Studios team-up has had the bestselling digital debut week for any R-rated movie. 

The film starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds hit digital platforms on Oct. 1; it comes to Blu-ray and HD DVD on Oct. 22.

The film is also the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time worldwide with a take north of $1.3 billion; currently, it is the second-highest-grossing movie of 2024, following another Disney release, Inside Out 2.

On July 26, the third movie starring Reynolds' potty-mouthed mercenary also had the biggest global opening for an R-rated movie, breaking the record set by his 2016 original.

Domestically, the film ranks at #13 of the highest-grossing movies of all time. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC