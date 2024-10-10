Boil water notice for the City of Troup

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2024 at 8:47 pm

TROUP – Thursday evening, the City of Troup issued a boil water notice due to a line break in it’s public water system. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. Meaning, washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.

TCEQ officials reminds residents, to ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

