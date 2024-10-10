Smith County DA seeks death penalty in 2023 murder

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2024 at 4:07 pm

TYLER – The Smith County District Attorney’s Office is reportedly seeking the death penalty in the trial of Jamaurea Britton. Britton has been indicted for the 2023 murder of Dejah Hood.

18-year-old Dejah Hood was found dead in a ravine behind the Hollytree Apartments in September of 2023 after she was reported missing by her mother earlier that day. She was reportedly out with friends, including Britton, when she disappeared.

Britton was first interviewed by Tyler PD and reportedly said that Hood had been to his apartment and then left. An affidavit said an officer noticed blood near the entry of the apartment. Britton reportedly denied the blood was human.



Hood’s body was found in a ravine near his apartment and then Britton was taken to be interviewed at the Tyler Police Department. Britton then reportedly confessed to murdering Hood after he went into a “fit of rage.”

The affidavitg further states, Britton grabbed a bottle of Stella Rose and smashed it on Hood’s head before punching her in the face, strangling her and hitting her with a hammer repeatedly.

Hood was babysitting a young child that Britton then took to Hood’s mothers house before he returned to his apartment and stabbed Hood with a kitchen knife after hearing her speak to him, according to an affidavit. He then reportedly stored her body behind his apartment.

