Police: Bullard mother found dead with children is murder-suicide

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2024 at 3:27 pm

BULLARD – The shooting death of two children and an adult woman was confirmed as a murder-suicide after a month and a week since it was reported as a triple homicide by the Bullard Police Department.

On Sept. 1, police were sent to a Guinn Street in Bullard. There they found 25-year-old Tatyanna Smith and her two children 4-year-old Madilynn Evans, and 2-year-old Maison Evans, dead and a 10-month-old injured.

In their release, the Bullard Police Department said, “After a comprehensive review of evidence, witness interviews, and forensic analysis, investigators have determined that no additional persons were involved, and the case is being reclassified as an isolated incident of a double murder/suicide.”

