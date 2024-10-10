Today is Thursday October 10, 2024
ktbb logo


Police: Bullard mother found dead with children is murder-suicide

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2024 at 3:27 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Police: Bullard mother found dead with children is murder-suicideBULLARD – The shooting death of two children and an adult woman was confirmed as a murder-suicide after a month and a week since it was reported as a triple homicide by the Bullard Police Department.

On Sept. 1, police were sent to a Guinn Street in Bullard. There they found 25-year-old Tatyanna Smith and her two children 4-year-old Madilynn Evans, and 2-year-old Maison Evans, dead and a 10-month-old injured.

In their release, the Bullard Police Department said, “After a comprehensive review of evidence, witness interviews, and forensic analysis, investigators have determined that no additional persons were involved, and the case is being reclassified as an isolated incident of a double murder/suicide.”



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC