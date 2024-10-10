‘Nobody Wants This’ renewed for season 2

Stefania Rosini/Netflix

The hit series Nobody Wants This is getting a second season.

Netflix announced Thursday that the romantic comedy about a podcast host named Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), an unconventional rabbi, will continue next year.

The series, which was created by executive producer Erin Foster and debuted on the streaming platform in September, followed Joanne and Noah's unexpected relationship as they navigated their differing outlooks on life, as well as their "well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families," according to a synopsis.

The show became an instant hit for its realistic and charming take on modern dating.

In a statement shared in a press release from Netflix about season 2 of Nobody Wants This, Foster said working on the show will "forever be a career highlight for me."

"The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers' reactions to this series now that it's out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed," she said. "I'm so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I've been such a fan of since Girls. ... Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!"

The series also stars Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Sherry Cola and Tovah Feldshuh.

Nobody Wants This season 2 is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2025, according to the streaming platform.

