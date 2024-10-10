Today is Thursday October 10, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Abbott Elementary’ sweepstakes giving away $100,000 worth of prizes to educators

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2024 at 1:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC

The folks at ABC's Abbott Elementary have teamed up with education company Lakeshore Learning for a sweepstakes benefiting teachers nationwide. 

Four educators will score a grand prize of a full classroom makeover courtesy of the company. The Classroom Makeover Sweepstakes is giving away a total of $100,000 worth of prizes, including $500 Lakeshore Learning e-gift cards.

The sweepstakes is open to all K-8 teachers in public and private schools in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Full details and how to enter can be found here — but hurry up, because the sweepstakes ends Sunday at 2:59 p.m. ET. 

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC, with new episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. 
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC