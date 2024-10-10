Today is Thursday October 10, 2024
Student detained after making threat to Center ISD

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2024 at 1:21 pm
Student detained after making threat to Center ISDCENTER, Texas – The Center ISD and local law enforcement announced that a student was detained Wednesday night after making a school threat. According to our news partner KETK and Center ISD Superintendent Brian Morris, the FBI notified the district’s police chief of a potential threat of a school shooting. The law enforcement agencies along with school administrators went to the house of the student who the FBI said made the threat and detained them. Morris said the student was taken into questioning and will not be attending their campus “for the foreseeable future.”



