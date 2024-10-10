Today is Thursday October 10, 2024
Panola County UTV thieves caught via game camera

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2024 at 1:21 pm
Panola County UTV thieves caught via game cameraPANOLA COUNTY, Texas – Two minors were charged with burglary on Wednesday after they were caught by a game camera on a stolen UTV. Our news partners at KETK and the Panola County Sheriffs Office (PCSO) report that authorities were able to identify the suspects by using a game camera found on the UTV owner’s property. Both suspects were taken into custody and taken to the Willoughby Juvenile Detention Center in Marshall. The sheriff’s office said they were charged with burglary of a habitation and theft of property.



