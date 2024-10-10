Two arrested after allegedly attacking senior in car

Posted/updated on: October 10, 2024 at 3:17 am

TEXARKANA – The Texarkana Police Department said that they arrested two individuals after they allegedly attacked and robbed an elderly person who was giving them a ride.

According to our news partner KETK, at approximately 11:30 a.m. the Texarkana PD responded to a call about an injured man in the 500 block of Blake Street. Officers said they found an 86-year-old man bleeding from a wound on his head that told officers he was flagged by two individuals to give them a ride to Blake Street. Police said that the man told them one of the individuals, identified as Danny Williams, started to choke him with a baseball bat and afterwards struck him in the head with the bat.

Texarkana PD said that the man also told them that the other passenger, identified as Dequeener Mitchell, proceeded to grab his wallet and take the cash out of it before the two individuals fled.

Officials said that they located Williams and Mitchell a couple blocks away and arrested them after they determined that they were the suspects in the robbery. Police reported that they found the victim’s money in Mitchell’s purse.

Texarkana Police said that the victim is not seriously injured and was treated at the scene, and that Williams and Mitchell were arrested and booked into the Bowie County Jail for aggravated robbery with bonds set at $150,000 each.

Go Back