Hurricane Milton live updates: Category 3 storm makes landfall in Florida

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2024 at 9:41 pm

FLORIDA (AP) — Hurricane Milton made landfall Wednesday along Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm, bringing powerful winds, deadly storm surge and potential flooding to much of the state. Milton drew fuel from exceedingly warm Gulf of Mexico waters, twice reaching Category 5 status. The Associated Press has a live update page here.

