Harris campaign office in Arizona shot at for third time in a month, police say

(TEMPE, Ariz.) -- The campaign office shared by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign and the Democratic Party in Tempe, Arizona, was damaged by gunfire for the third time in less than a month on Sunday, police told ABC News on Wednesday.

The Tempe Police Department provided new details in its investigation, including a picture of the suspect's vehicle it says is possibly a 2008-2013 silver Toyota Highlander, and announced that Silent Witness was offering up to a $1,000 reward "for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the suspect(s) involved in this crime."

The shooting occurred between midnight and 1 a.m., around the same time the previous two incidents occurred, police said. No one was injured in any of the three shootings.

Harris is scheduled to travel to Arizona on Thursday for a rally and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, was in the state on Wednesday.

After the second shooting on Sept. 23, police said they were taking “additional measures... to ensure the safety of staff and others in the area.” A motive for the shooting has not been determined as the investigation continues, according to police.

The office was shot at on Sept. 16 in an incident police said appeared to involve a BB or pellet gun. Police said that shooting caused “criminal damage."

Law enforcement around the country is under heightened alert over an increase in political violence threats.

