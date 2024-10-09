The City of Chandler gets Purple Heart designation

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2024 at 3:05 pm

CHANDLER – With Veterans Day coming in November, the City of Chandler was honored with the Purple Heart City designation. According to our news partner KETK, this is given to communities that honor and recognize sacrifices of military personnel who were wounded or killed in combat.

Mayor Cy Ditzler said there are many Chandler residents that are Purple Heart recipients. The city council will declare Nov. 11 as Purple Heart Day.

“Each city that is designated, they put a sign on either end of town that declares them as a Purple Heart City,” Ditzler said. “So that you recognize veterans that were injured or gave their lives in combat.”

The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration still in use.

Go Back