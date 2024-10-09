Tyler Parks and Rec to host Fall Family Fun Festival

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2024 at 2:49 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will host it’s annual Fall Family Fun Festival on Thursday, Oct. 24. The festival will be held at the Glass Recreation Center from 4 to 7 p.m. A release from the city explains, admission is free. Activities for the day will include face painting, games, a costume contest and food trucks will be on hand.

For more information on the Fall Family Fun Festival, visit the Tyler Parks and Recreation website, their Facebook page or call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271.

