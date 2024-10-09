Today is Wednesday October 09, 2024
ktbb logo


Tyler Parks and Rec to host Fall Family Fun Festival 

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2024 at 2:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler Parks and Rec to host Fall Family Fun Festival TYLER – The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will host it’s annual Fall Family Fun Festival on Thursday, Oct. 24. The festival will be held at the Glass Recreation Center from 4 to 7 p.m.  A release from the city explains, admission is free. Activities for the day will include face painting, games, a costume contest and food trucks will be on hand.

For more information on the Fall Family Fun Festival, visit the Tyler Parks and Recreation website, their Facebook page or call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271. 



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC