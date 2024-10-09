Search called off forsuspect who stole Cherokee County dump truck

Posted/updated on: October 9, 2024 at 8:05 am

CHEROKEE COUNTY — Law enforcement officials are searching for a man who reportedly stole a dump truck Tuesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson says a man in a gray t-shirt stole a dump truck and trailer from a county work site on CR 4211 out of Jacksonville. The man went north to Highway 110 and reportedly forgot to release the vehicle’s air brakes, which led to the tires of the truck smoking and catching fire. He reportedly bailed out of the dump truck in front of the Whitehouse Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 110 and ran away from the scene. TDCJ dogs were unable to find the person and the search was called off, according to Sheriff Brent Dickson.

