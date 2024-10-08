Longview FD members travel to help ahead of Hurricane Milton

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2024 at 4:26 pm

LONGVIEW – Ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, several Longview Fire Department members are traveling to assist. According to our news partner KETK, the fire department said six of their water rescue team members were activated on Monday to travel to Alabama and assist the Texas Task Force. Officials added that two others from the LFD are on stand-by for the Emergency Medical Task Force.

According to the Associated Press, Milton, a current category four hurricane, is on the path to directly hit Tampa Bay and is expected to make landfall on Wednesday evening.

“Please keep these members in your thoughts and prayers for a safe deployment as well as the citizens in the affected area,” Longview FD said.

