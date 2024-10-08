City of Bullard hires former mayor as city manager

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2024 at 4:28 pm

BULLARD – The City of Bullard has hired a new city manager. According to our news partner KETK, the new city manager is Pam Frederick. Frederick is not unknown to city hall. She was formerly the mayor and a city council member from 2003-2022. Frederick is currently the Smith County Commissioner for precinct 1.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue serving our community,” Frederick said. “The experience, knowledge, and relationships I will bring with me to this position will have a positive impact on Bullard as we continue to grow.”

According to a release from the city , the previous city manager, David Hartman, accepted a role for the City of Henderson. Frederick will assume her position as city manager Nov. 12.

