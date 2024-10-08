Delta adds new Texas routes

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2024 at 11:48 am

AUSTIN – The Austin American-Statesman reports Delta Airlines reaffirmed its commitment to the Lone Star State this week, announcing that the company would add five nonstop routes from Austin. According to a news release, Delta will add daily nonstop service to Panama City, Fla., beginning in March. Additionally, the airline said it will add nonstop service to Indianapolis; Memphis, Tenn.; San Francisco; and Tampa, Fla. Delta said that starting these routes will provide Austin customers “more options than ever before.” For Delta, which has seen its stock fluctuate recently, the additions symbolize stability as many airlines are trying anything to cultivate profits.

