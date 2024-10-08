Today is Tuesday October 08, 2024
ktbb logo


Man gets life for child sexual abuse

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2024 at 11:14 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SMITH COUNTY – Man gets life for child sexual abuseOn October 7, 2024, a jury sentenced Defendant David Lloyd Stanley to life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for committing the offense of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Prosecutors presented evidence at trial proving that the Defendant sexually abused the child victim from the ages of 7 to 12. Prosecutors also proved that the Defendant possessed thousands of images of child pornography on his cell phone. The cell phone evidence further established that the Defendant had solicited underage girls for sex. The case was tried by Assistant District Attorneys Richard Vance, Catherine McQueen, and Scott Severt in the 475th District Court with the Honorable Judge Taylor Heaton presiding.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC