Smith County issues a burn ban

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2024 at 11:08 am

SMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday, October 8, to issue a burn ban for the county. As of Tuesday morning, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) for Smith County was at 709. The KBDI ranges from 0 to 800 and is used to determine forest fire potential. Smith County saw about 50 grass fires from September 23 through October 6, Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue reported. On Monday, October 7, a controlled burn that was left unattended damaged two buildings and burned more than 2 acres, he said. Hogue said the humidity is expected to drop this week. That, and with no rain in sight, the fire danger is increasing.

He recommended that the Commissioners Court issue the “Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning.”

The burn ban order is in effect for 90 days, unless conditions improve, and the Commissioners Court approve terminating the order early.

Fireworks, fire pits or any form of outdoor burning is prohibited.

There are exceptions to the burn ban. People are still allowed to cook food in a grill or smoker that contains all open flames and have enclosed lids. Professional welding operations are allowed but all welders must notify and register with the Fire Marshal’s Office before welding outside and follow specific guidelines.

The order also does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, such as firefighter training; public utility, Texas Department of Transportation operations, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; planting or harvesting agricultural crops; or some prescribed burns.

A violation of the burn ban is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $500.

Smith County, as well as area fire departments, will work on placing signs around the County to alert residents about the burn ban.

For more information, please call the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-590-2655 or visit http://www.smith-county.com and click on the red banner at the top of the homepage.

