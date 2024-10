Amid Adams scandal, former city hall official arrested, charged with witness tampering and destroying evidence

Posted/updated on: October 8, 2024 at 9:40 am

Alex Kent/Getty Images

Mohamed Bahi, who resigned Monday from his job in the Adams administration, was arrested Tuesday for obstructing the investigation into the mayor and his campaign.

Bahi is charged with witness tampering and destroying evidence.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back